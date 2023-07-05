Government to bring RTÉ under NewEra remit as controls tightened

National Treasury Management Agency said debt fell €11bn last year

The Government is moving to permanently increase financial controls at RTÉ by bringing it under the remit of the New Economy and Recovery Authority (New Era) for the first time.

The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the change could happen in days.

“I recognise that RTE would benefit from the expert advice and and support of New Era and so we are extending that formal designation to to bring RTE within the remit,” he told reporters in Dublin.

New Era sits within the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) and was set up after the crash to maximise the value of state companies and assets. It provides financial and commercial advice to Government Ministers and Departments in relation to State companies. In the past that has included advising on the privatisations of Bord Gais Energy and the National Lottery licence as well as providing ongoing commercial and financial advice in relation to everything from capital markets funding to senior pay and joint ventures and disposals

“I think it is certainly the case that RTÉ would benefit from having a relationship,” Minister McGrath said.

The move, originally proposed by the Media Commission is now at an advanced stage, he said.

The current crisis at the broadcaster had confirmed the decision, he said.

He was speaking at the NTMA’s mid year report, where Ireland’s national debt managers said the debt could drop below €200bn by 2030.

NTMA CEO Frank O’Connor made the prediction this morning as the agency released its mid-year update and its 2022 annual report.

It noted that government debt declined €11bn to €225bn in 2022 – the first fall since 2019 and the largest since 2014.

Mr O’Connor also said that despite higher interest rates in Europe and elsewhere, the NTMA’s funding and debt management strategy had mitigated the effects, with the 2022 interest bill on Ireland’s debt unchanged last year compared to 2021, at €3.3bn.

The NTMA said that it expects the average interest rate on Ireland’s debt to remain at 1.5pc this year and that the interest bill will be similar compared to that in 2022 and 2021. The agency expects the rate to remain stable over the next three to four years.

“Our pre-funding strategy means that we now have over €25bn in cash and liquid assets at the half-year point, which reduces the requirement for borrowing at higher rates in the coming years,” it noted on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Micheal McGrath said the pre-funding model has helped to lock in lower rates.

“The benefits of the NTMA’s strategy of pre-funding liabilities before they became due continue to deliver through having locked in long-term borrowing on favourable terms,” he said.

The Minister added: “I am very pleased to see investor and ratings agency sentiment towards Ireland remaining positive, as evidenced by the strong demand for our debt and the pattern of ratings upgrades including a recent upgrade by Standard and Poor’s to their AA rating – a level last seen in 2010.”

So far in 2023, the NTMA has issued €6bn in benchmark bonds at a weighted average yield of 3.2pc and a weighted average maturity of 19.5 years. Given the strong cash position and fiscal outlook, there is just one more bond auction scheduled for 2023, meaning the NTMA will fund to the lower end of this year’s €7-€11bn funding range.

The NTMA also said that the State’s Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), which it manages, committed €823m to 20 investments in support of economic activity and employment in Ireland, bringing the total committed by ISIF to €6.5bn across 188 investments.

ISIF also attracts co-investments by other backers, which has resulted in an additional €10.2bn in funding from other sources in conjunction with the fund.