Government sitting on €240m from 2015 Aer Lingus sale windfall

The Government is sitting on a €240m windfall from the sale of Aer Lingus five years ago as Ireland's tourism and travel trade struggles to survive the devastating fallout from the pandemic.

The Exchequer received €335m in September 2015 from the sale of the State's 25.1pc stake in Aer Lingus that year.

The proceeds were used to establish a so-called Connectivity Fund to support a wide range of commercial projects.

The fund is managed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

While the Connectivity Fund was earmarked for the development of ports and airports, as well as access to them, it could also be allocated to data and energy connectivity projects, for example.

Four investments were made by the fund between 2017 and early 2018, but no additional investments have been made since then.

"No investable proposals suitable for Connectivity Fund deployment have arisen in recent years that meet ISIF's investment criteria," said an ISIF spokesman.

He pointed out that ISIF aims to provide finance in private sector investments where capital is scarce, rather than displacing private capital where it is readily available.

Asked this week by Sinn Féin TD Darren O'Rourke in a parliamentary question about how the fund has been used so far, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed that its investment portfolio has not changed in more than two years.

Just over €90m of the money has been used and more than a third of that, €35m, was used to invest in a bond issued by the DAA, the semi-State operator of Dublin and Cork Airports.

A €14m facility was provided to finance a runway-resurfacing project at Shannon Airport.

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said this week that the company has lost €150m so far this year as the pandemic and travel restrictions devastate passenger traffic.

