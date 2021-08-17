Government sale of its Bank of Ireland shares aimed to show break in links between banks and State

The decision to sell a taxpayer-owned stake stake in Bank of Ireland is in part aimed at ending a perception of close links between the State and the banks, according to an internal Department of Finance presentation from March.

The document also said a message regulatory pressure on banks was easing would boost share prices – including stock held by Government.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced in June that the government would sell its 13.9pc stake in the bank.

Records released under FOI reveal the plan first began to gather steam in March when a banking roadmap said bank stocks had recovered from a “torrid 2019/2020”.

An internal presentation said the sale of Bank of Ireland stock would allow the department to signal that the “privatisation programme is back on”.

The document said the Department needed to “re-break” the perception of close links between the State and banks including a perception State shareholdings were driving the behaviour of banks when it came to capital allocation and other areas.

“Privation process has stalled/reversed since AIB IPO [initial public offering] in 2017 and the Ulster [Bank] exit [from the Irish market] compounds this,” said one slide.

The presentation said a full exit – or a path to a full exit – from Bank of Ireland would be the clearest signal banking policy remains unchanged.

Read More

The presentation added: “[Department] believes a trading plan on Bank of Ireland … achieves this aim, while helping to maximise proceeds and reduce post-transaction look-back risk.”

It said the Exchequer was currently down €5bn on what it said was its €29bn investment in the banking sector. Bank shares would need to double to close the gap.

However, the presentation said the State was already “in the money” on Bank of Ireland after all fees had been included, calculations that include things like payment of rescue loan interest and fees for benefiting from the bank guarantee.

The presentation said the AIB stake was seven times greater than in Bank of Ireland and that “this [AIB] is where our returns will be made”.

One slide said: “Any perception that regulatory pressure is starting to ease will provide a boost.”

It said a trading plan would avoid the need to try to time the market with large trades, steer clear of volume price discounts, and eliminate the need to go through “political gateways” each time shares were sold

Asked to comment on the records, the department said they had nothing to add.