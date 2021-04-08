Government reviews tax deals as OECD pressure grows

The Government is reviewing 74 double-tax treaties it has with other countries, in the midst of a global corporate tax overhaul.

The Department of Finance yesterday opened a month-long public consultation on “how such a policy can continue to support economic growth and prosperity and having regard to Ireland’s development commitments".

The review takes place as the US pushes for a global minimum tax rate in talks led by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“The purpose of tax treaties has evolved in recent decades and it is now timely to consider the broad direction of Ireland’s tax treaty policy, particularly in the context of potential outcomes of international tax discussions at the OECD,” the Department of Finance said in a statement yesterday.

Double tax treaties are designed to prevent companies being taxed twice on the same income, but have often been used to avoid paying taxes at all.

In 2018 Ireland moved to shut down the ‘single malt’ loophole in its treaty with Malta, which allowed Irish companies to shift their residency to Valletta and avoid paying taxes there under a separate loophole in Maltese law.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers pledged at the annual International Monetary Fund meetings that are currently taking place to reach “a global and consensus-based solution” on corporate taxes by mid-2021.

The OECD is steering talks between 139 countries on a new global standard to stop multinational tech giants artificially shifting profits to low or no-tax jurisdictions.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said this week that Ireland would have to ad just its growth and tax forecasts to deal with the “consequences” of an OECD deal and the US minimum rate push.

The International Monetary Fund’s fiscal affairs director, Vitor Gaspar, said that he supports a global minimum rate as a way “to interrupt the race to the bottom”, a move that has also been welcomed by Germany and France.

Mr Gaspar also suggested a temporary wealth tax to fund the pandemic recovery which has plunged many countries into deep deficits.

Labour finance spokesperson, Ged Nash, asked the government to consider the idea.

“It would be a modest tax on high rollers who have reaped high financial gains at a time when many frontline workers in retail, healthcare and childcare do not earn a living wage,”

