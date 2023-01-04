Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and Finance Minister Michael McGrath at the launch of Budget 2023. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Tax revenues grew by more than a fifth last year, leaving the Government with a €5bn surplus.

Overall revenue - including taxes and capital resources - surpassed €100bn for the first time ever, rising 8.7pc compared to 2021 to €106.7bn.

Tax revenue at the end of last year stood at €83.1bn, up 21.5pc on 2021.

Jobs growth and wage increases added more than €4bn to the income tax take last year, compared to 2021.

It rose 15pc year on year to €30.7bn.

Corporation tax receipts for the year were up €7.3bn to €22.6bn, overtaking value added tax (Vat) as the second-highest revenue source for the State.

The Government considers more than 10bn of corporation tax receipts to be once off, or windfall revenues.

Without them, last year’s €5.2bn surplus would turn into an underlying deficit of around €5.2bn.

The deficit in 2021 was €7.4bn, due mainly to Covid-19 expenditure.

Vat for last year came in at €18.6bn, an increase of 20.5pc on 2021, reflecting the recovery in consumption.

Excise duties were the only tax heading to fall in the year as cost of living reductions are into revenues.

Overall receipts were down 7pc to €5.4bn in 2022.

Motor tax was broadly flat on 2021, at €0.9bn, while customs duties were up slightly to €0.6bn as post-Brexit trade with the UK recovered.

Total expenditure for the year was €101.7bn.