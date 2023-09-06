Government hikes and giveaways stoked inflation last year, Central Bank finds

Fuel excise duty relief contributed to a rise in inflation last year by fuelling demand, the Central Bank said. Stock photo

Tax breaks on fuel and rent and minimum alcohol pricing helped push up overall price rises in Ireland over the past year.

While a supply crunch is still the main reason for rising prices – particularly for housing – so called demand-driven inflation is rising, the Central Bank said in an economic letter on Wednesday.

“Fiscal interventions – in addition to their direct effect of reducing the price of certain government-provided services – also appear to have added to demand-side inflation, in particular in the months after excise duty relief was introduced and households received rental credits,” the Central Bank said.

“The introduction of minimum alcohol pricing also added to the increase in price levels.”

The research comes after the State’s fiscal watchdog warned the Government not to fuel additional demand with a giveaway budget in October, telling to it to shave around €1bn off its core €6.4bn budget package.

Irish inflation – as measured by the EU’s harmonised index, which doesn’t include mortgage interest payments – rose slightly in August to 4.9pc on the back of a rise in energy prices.

In its letter, the Central Bank warned that “domestic inflationary pressures” are on the rise as people are socialising and travelling more, with demand for transport, hotels, restaurants on the rise.

“This could indicate pass through of higher wages to domestic inflation in the services sector, giving rise to demand-driven inflation,” the letter said.

Energy, food and housing, where supply constraints are severe, continues to drive overall inflation in Ireland, according to recent Central Statistics Office (CSO) data.

During the pandemic, goods inflation was driven by higher demand for things like electronics, clothing, fuel. But since the war in Ukraine, a supply crunch on goods such as energy, food and furnishings has driven prices higher.

Services, on the other hand, are seeing more demand-fuelled inflation in recent months, the Central Bank said.

“As global commodity prices eased, thereby reducing supply side pressures, the contribution of demand-side factors to headline inflation increased during the second half of 2022,” the Central Bank letter said.

“From our estimation, this shows up in particular in increased demand for transport.”

The European Central Bank, which is mulling a tenth interest rate hike next week, says services prices can be “sticky” and take longer to fall.

The ECB is also concerned about demands for higher wages feeding back into inflation, leading to a “wage price spiral”.