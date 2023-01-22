Government gears up to step in to help build apartments as big funds step out

'You have to build the entire complex before you can sell one unit'

The pausing of construction work at a high-profile Dublin docklands site of 700 high-end apartments, where groundworks had been underway, is seen as just the most public example of the collapse of the apartment building sector in Ireland.

The developer of that site insisted to the Sunday Independent that work will resume after some design changes. But apartment building has stalled right across the sector – and according to numerous sources, the institutional funding that has driven private rental scheme developments is no longer available.

That means that the Government’s insistence that it can hit its target of 29,000 residential units in 2023 looks almost impossible, according to a number of well-informed sources in the construction sector.

‘Apartments are dead in the ground. The funds have left town’

The only way to save those targets is for the State to step in, one way or another – and begin part funding some of the tens of thousands of apartment units that have planning permission, say construction industry sources.

And with bad news coming thick and fast for workers in the tech sector, State-backed social and affordable housing may be – planning complications notwithstanding – the most viable route for developers wondering what to do with sites earmarked for apartments.

“Apartments are most definitely dead in the ground,” said one construction industry source. “There’s not a PRS [private rental scheme] person left in Dublin.

"I’m not aware of anyone in the industry at the moment who is talking to any of the PRS people about funding or developing an apartment complex for them.

"The funds have left town – because of the increased cost from rising interest rates and, more importantly, the increased cost of construction. Those guys only deal in a fixed price and that is impossible in the current environment.

“It has been a perfect storm for that model. You've had the cost of construction escalating out of control in the last 12 months. And then the cost of funds on the international money market have also gone up.

"Developers or main contractors were not going to tie into a fixed price for an apartment block when it was going to take them 24 to 36 months before they could hand it over and get paid,” said the source.

For its part, the Department of Housing told the Sunday Independent that “decreased activity reported in the build-to-rent sector presents us with some near-term opportunities”.

A department spokesman said: “The landscape has changed inordinately since Housing for All was published and we do have to intervene.

“Construction price inflation, delays in supply chains and major rises in the cost of energy has delayed – and in some cases stalled – projects. Given the prevailing interest rate environment, rising energy costs, and the continuing war in Ukraine, these challenges will persist.”

The Land Development Agency (LDA) is being mandated to work with the major urban local authorities to activate stalled build-to-rent planning permissions for cost rental, affordable purchase, and social homes, said the spokesman.

“The department and the LDA will establish a process of engagement with relevant developers to identify projects which may be suitable for cost rental, affordable housing, or social housing. This will require a new viability and affordability measure, to subsidise a portion of the capital cost of building a unit, through open-book assessment.”

But in a week when the Government has already committed to signing an up-to €2.5bn cheque to fix the shoddy building practices of the sector during the Celtic Tiger, some industry sources acknowledge that such opportunities for collaboration between the State and erstwhile developers of high-end apartment buildings will need to be handled very carefully – if it is not to be perceived as merely another bailout by voters.

The most controversial of the Government approaches is the €450m Croí Cónaithe (Cities) scheme, which was launched in the Budget to support the building of apartments for sale to owner-occupiers by bridging the ‘viability gap’ between the cost of building apartments and the market sale price.

The scheme is targeted principally at activating the tens of thousands of planning permissions already in place for such homes, with a target of 5,000 units by 2025.

Asked for details as to how many expressions of interest were made under this scheme, the department spokesman said: “The Croí Cónaithe (Cities) scheme is currently subject of an application in respect of State aid, to the EU’s DG for Competition. A decision is due shortly.

"Until that live process has concluded, and due to the ongoing commercial sensitivity surrounding the live assessment process, it is not possible to comment any further on specific details.”

At a housing summit earlier this month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was pushing for answers as to why 70,000 apartments that have received planning permission have not yet been built. He told the summit that "advance purchasing" of apartments would be examined.

“But no one’s going to start an apartment block on spec, and no bank or funder is going to pay for it,” said one construction source.

“It costs so much more to build an apartment block compared to a three-bed house, and you have to build the entire complex before you can sell one unit. Without some kind of pre-purchase, those blocks are not going to be started.”

‘There are rumours that this is about getting projects finished, rather than breaking new ground’

A further complication is that planning laws changed to insist on higher residential densities in provincial towns.

This means that many of the apartments that have planning permission in those towns were included in bigger housing developments as a way for builders to meet these new density requirements.

“Builders are building the houses, but are holding off on the apartments – sometimes in the hope that eventually the local authority or an approved housing body will step in and pre-purchase the apartment block,” said a construction industry source.

“If the State doesn’t step in, then who is going to pay for them? We won’t be able to sell a two-bed apartment in Clonmel for €480,000 when you can buy a house around the corner for €310,000.”

Others in the wider sector are more optimistic.

“Business in January has been reasonably good so far, in terms of the level of activity,” said Michael O’Donoghue, country director at Wavin Ireland, which supplies most of the crucial PVC piping used in construction projects.

“Whether or not that continues remains to be seen, because there are all sorts of anecdotes and rumours around – that this is about getting projects finished, rather than breaking new ground,” he said.

He is optimistic about the long-term growth trends in the overall construction sector, and expects that – after a decline in the first half of the year - there should be a return to growth and stronger activity in the second half of the year.

“Everyone has been talking themselves into recession or a downturn, when now is the time we need to be increasing output – that’s what the market needs,” said O’Donoghue.

“There is strong underlying demand for social and affordable housing, and I’ve no doubt there is still similar demand in the private sector. It just needs someone to have the confidence to build it.

"If developers are building where people want to live, then the houses will sell – and there is no evidence that they are not,” he said.

