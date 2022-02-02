Government fund for delivering new homes doubles loan approvals to €835m

Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI), which was set up by the Government to fund the delivery of new homes, grew total loan approvals to €835m last year.

Now in its third year, this is more than double the €395m total approvals at the end of 2020.

The strong performance last year means that HBFI has now committed all of the €730m capital initially allocated to it at inception.



In a statement, HBFI said it will continue to have “significant lending capacity available for future lending from recycling the proceeds from existing loan repayments.”

It also has the ability to access additional capital through market-based borrowing if required, it added.

The State’s HBFI was formally launched in 2019 to provide loans to small building firms that lacked the equity to get loans from banks or other private sector lenders.

In its 2021 performance HBFI said that at the end of last year it had approved funding for 3,729 new homes in 71 developments in 18 counties.

Social housing projects account for 23pc of the new homes approved for funding.

Units for the private rental market accounted for 30pc of the homes approved for funding, while owner-occupier homes made up 43pc of the HBFI-funded houses and apartments.

HBFI is funded by taxpayers via the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Of the €835m approved, drawdowns have taken place in respect of facilities totaling €474m, for 35 developments totaling 2,228 units where construction is in progress or has completed.

HBFI said it typically expects a time lag of between three and six months between a loan being approved and its first drawdown.

Units funded by HBFI range from one-bed apartments (14pc) to 5-bed houses (1pc), with the majority consisting of 3-bed (37pc) and 2-bed (32pc) units aimed at the first-time buyer market.

Individual loan facilities range from €1m to €94m, with an average size of €12m.

Following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, HBFI added a second pot, ‘the Momentum Fund’, to provide finance for larger prime residential projects that were experiencing difficulties in accessing finance.

This fund, which had a pot of €300m, it is over 90pc utilised and has now closed to new applications.

“2021 was a very strong year for HBFI,” Dara Deering, HBFI chief executive, said.

“Our funding is on course to deliver thousands of new homes for owner-occupiers, renters and social housing and make a real difference to the supply challenge.”