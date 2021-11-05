The Government has extended the timeline for selling its stake in Bank of Ireland to May of next year.

Last week the Government’s stake in the bank dropped below 10pc.

Proceeds from the sale of the shares has so far amounted to around €249m.

The Government has now recovered almost €6.2bn in cash from its €4.7bn support for Bank of Ireland over the 2009-2011 period, according to a statement from the Department of Finance.

Shares have been sold through the share trading plan at an average price of €4.96 and the State’s directed shareholding in the bank has been reduced to 9.3pc from 13.9pc.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, first announced that the Government would sell its stake in the bank in June. At the time he said the selling of the shares was due to end no later than January 7 next year.

The extension announced today means that the plan will now end no later than 20 May 2022, unless further extended by the Minister.

“When I announced the launch of the share trading plan in June, I highlighted the benefits of gradually disposing of the State’s investment in Bank of Ireland using this approach,” Minister Donohoe said today.

“Given its success to date, I believe it is in the best interest of the taxpayer to extend the plan for a further period,” he added.

Shares in the bank will not be sold below a pre-determined floor price which the Department of Finance will keep under review.

Citigroup will continue to act on behalf of the Minister in executing the share trading plan.

Citi will continue to target that up to, but no more than, 15pc of the expected aggregate total trading volume in the company is to be sold over the duration of the share trading plan.

The number of shares sold will depend on market conditions, amongst other factors, the Department of Finance said.

The Department of Finance is being advised by Rothschild & Co and William Fry in relation to this transaction.