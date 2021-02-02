Government dips into backup fund as Covid lockdown drags on

Delays in Ireland's vaccine rollout and the longer-than-expected lockdown will postpone the recovery, expand the deficit and potentially damage the economy for years to come, economists have warned.

The deteriorating situation has forced the Government to revise its budgeting for 2021 and dip into €5.4bn in contingency funding set aside for an adverse scenario this year.

"Given that €0.5bn in expenditure has been incurred on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in January, it is clear that there will be a requirement for reallocation from these funds to meet additional costs in this area,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

In January, €331m was also spent on wage subsidies.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said it will be revising its growth forecasts down and raising its deficit forecast for 2021, after publishing a relatively optimistic outlook in December.

The institute said employment, consumption, investment and trade are all likely to be negatively affected this year by low vaccination rates and Level 5 restrictions that could last well into the spring.

"We didn't anticipate that the situation would deteriorate so rapidly," said ESRI economist Kieran McQuinn.

Mr McQuinn had originally pencilled in a recovery starting in July, but is now pushing that date back in light of a poor start to the year.

"We expect a larger deficit now and we're revising unemployment upwards for the first quarter," he said. "If unemployment goes up, that has very obvious knock-on effects on public finances."

Mr McQuinn said total unemployment – which includes PUP recipients plus the live register – could reach more than 25pc by the time the ESRI publishes its next commentary in late March.

He warned that the forecast €18.5bn budget deficit for 2021 is now "a floor", with the actual number likely to be substantially higher.

According to Goodbody chief economist Dermot O'Leary, the halting deployment of vaccines is now threatening a consumer-led recovery by forcing people to stay locked down for longer.

"The acceleration in vaccine delivery is a crucial input into the assumption that a consumer rebound can kick-start the recovery," said Mr O'Leary. "Q1 is a write-off with our view that Level 5 will probably persist for the whole quarter. We need to see a very rapid increase in vaccine production and rollout."

He said fiscal buffers put in place in Budget 2021 would now be needed, meaning the deficit would be larger this year than the €19bn in 2020.

The State's budget watchdog, The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC), acknowledged that recent developments would have an impact on the fiscal outlook for 2021. However, IFAC chief economist Eddie Casey said the Government had "significant space within the existing budget measures to manage an extended period of Level 5 restrictions".

He said it was not clear how much of the €5.4bn contingency fund would have to be used.

Beyond 2021, the deeper economic impact this year is likely to be a drag on growth for many years, according to Mr McQuinn of the ESRI.

