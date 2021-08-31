Government continues to reduce stake in Bank of Ireland

The government has continued to reduce its stake in Bank of Ireland, selling a further 1pc of its shares in the lender.

On Friday the Minister for Finance of Ireland reduced the stake in the bank held by taxpayers to 11.97pc from 12.98pc.

The continued exit comes after the Government, in June, said it would sell its remaining Bank of Ireland shares on a phased exit. The Government owned 13.9pc of the bank’s shares when it made the announcement.

In order to ensure that the taxpayers' interest are protected, shares are not being sold below a certain price per share which the Department of Finance will keep under review, the government said in June.

The Government continues to hold majority stakes in AIB and Permanent TSB, where it currently has a 71pc and 75pc share holding in the banks respectively.

Bank of Ireland made a pre-tax profit of €465m in the first half of this year, compared with a loss of €669m in the same period in 2020.

The bank said its net impairment charge for the first half of this year to cover potential loan losses resulting from the pandemic was just €1m compared with a €937m charge taken in the first half of last year.

Bank of Ireland said the reduction is “reflecting improved economic outlook and minimal loan loss experience”.

Total income at Bank of Ireland was 14pc higher than the same period last year, as the economy beings reopening.