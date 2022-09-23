Government completes Bank of Ireland exit

The Government has fully exited the stake in Bank of Ireland first acquired as it teetered during the banking crisis more than a decade ago.

Bank of Ireland is the only bank the State has recouped the price of rescue from. The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced the exit from its Bank of Ireland directed shareholding on Friday.

The State’s directed shareholding has now reduced to zero.

"This is an important milestone in delivering on the Government’s policy of returning the banking sector to private ownership,” he said.

Proceeds generated from the trading plan used to sell off the final stakes are approximately €841m. In all taxpayers have recovered almost €6.7bn in cash from its €4.7bn Bank of Ireland rescue including proceeds from selling shares and interest on rescue loans.

Minister Donohoe said the risks involved in banking should fall on the private sector.

“It follows that taxpayer funds which were used to rescue the Irish banks, should be recovered and used for more productive purposes. The gradual disposal of the State’s investment in Bank of Ireland into a rising market has been successful in delivering on this objective for our citizens,” he said.

The Department of Finance was advised by bankers at Rothschild and lawyers at William Fry in relation to the share trading plan.