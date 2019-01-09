Government bond sale raises over €4bn
The National Treasury Management Agency has sold €4bn of new 10-year Irish bonds on the market, ahead of expectations for a €3bn sale, according to market sources.
The sale is understood to have attracted more than €18bn of orders, a strong result indicating that appetite for Irish debt remains strong, despite the ECB having ended a massive bond buying programme known as quantitative easing (QE).
Full details of the sale are expected to be announced later today.
