Wednesday 9 January 2019

Government bond sale raises over €4bn

Gavin McLoughlin

The National Treasury Management Agency has sold €4bn of new 10-year Irish bonds on the market, ahead of expectations for a €3bn sale, according to market sources.

The sale is understood to have attracted more than €18bn of orders, a strong result indicating that appetite for Irish debt remains strong, despite the ECB having ended a massive bond buying programme known as quantitative easing (QE).

Full details of the sale are expected to be announced later today.

