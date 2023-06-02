Government and NatWest sell shares in PTSB

The Government and Ulster Bank owner NatWest have sold a combined 10pc stake in Permanent TSB.

NatWest became a shareholder in the Irish majority State-owned bank this year as part of the sale of the bulk of Ulster Bank’s retail business to its smaller Irish rivals. The rapid exit from part of that stake is a strong indication it does not see itself as a long-term investor.

The Government has been the bank’s biggest shareholder since it was bailed out more than an decade ago. It will remain the majority shareholder after the planned stake sale but the sale is the first time the taxpayers’ stake in the bank has been reduced since a partial stock market listing in 2015.

Permanent TSB shares have been among the best performing on the Irish stock market over the past year – up roughly 50pc in the past 12 months as investors welcomed its growth through the acquisition of Ulster Bank’s mortgages and other business and the boost from rising interest rates.

The bank’s management is headed by CEO Eamonn Crowley and chief financial officer Nicola O’Brien.

The small State-owned stake being sold now will have little impact on the public finances – at current prices 3pc of the bank is worth around €36m.

NatWest announced the news in a stock market notice on Thursday evening.

It said the intention is to sell part of its shareholding in Permanent TSB Group concurrently with Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

The disposal of these shares was by way of a placing to institutional investors. And both sides ultimately sold a combined 10pc stake – evenly split.

The Government’s stake will now be cut to 57.4pc and NatWest’s shareholding in PTSB will be reduced to 12.6pc.

While the sale by shareholders is outside the bank’s remit, it welcomed the news.

“We welcome the decision by the Minister for Finance, Mr Michael McGrath, and NatWest to dispose of shares in PTSB in accordance with the terms of a shareholder cooperation agreement,” chief executive Eamonn Crowley said.

"This is another important step in normalising the composition of our shareholder base and creating further liquidity in the Bank’s shares.”

"Furthermore it demonstrates market appetite to invest in PTSB following a period of transformational growth and supports our stated ambition to deliver value for the Irish taxpayer,” he added.