Gourmet Food Parlour (GFP) are creating up to 100 jobs with the opening of two new restaurants, in Dublin and Galway.

Gourmet Food Parlour (GFP) are creating up to 100 jobs with the opening of two new restaurants, in Dublin and Galway.

Gourmet Food Parlour to create 100 jobs as two new restaurants open in Dublin and Galway

The jobs at the new sites in Skerries and Salthill are expected to be filled over the next 12 months.

Managing Director Lorraine Heskin made the announcement at the group's anchor restaurant in Swords.

Set up by Ms Heskin and Lorraine Byrne in 2006, GFP have already opened at eight locations across Dublin, employing over 240 staff.

According to Ms Heskin, the new store in Galway, the group's first outside of Dublin, is "already creating a lot of excitement locally."

Recruitment for the roles of head chefs, sous chefs, chef de parties, front of house staff, barista’s, bar staff, catering kitchen staff and event specialists will be ongoing throughout the year.

GFP are the official nutritional partners with the Dublin GAA County Board, and providing catering to industry giants such as AIG, Google, Alltech, Irish Ferries, Slane Castle, Verve, Zoetis & The Special Olympics.

Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen the group's experience highlights "how a strong enterprising spirit and a commitment to quality produce can lead to great business success".

Online Editors