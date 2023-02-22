Google is set to cut 240 jobs from its workforce in Ireland, with planned job losses here far less than feared.

Last month, Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai announced that the tech giant would cut 12,000 jobs, more than 6pc of the company’s global workforce.

Google directly employs 5,500 people in Ireland, with the planned cuts here representing just over 4pc of its Irish workforce.

Employees were informed by email, while the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has also been notified of the plans.

Google is set to begin a consultation period with staff tomorrow, with 85 jobs cuts expected in sales.

A further 80 roles in technology and engineering are also expected to go, while 75 roles will be cut in support functions at Google.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” Pichai wrote in an email to staff last month.

"To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

