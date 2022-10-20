Google takes top spot in survey of job-seeking students

Multinational tech and pharma organisations remain the top choice of employer for Irish graduates beginning their careers, according to the latest Graduate Employers Survey from GradIreland.

For the sixth year in a row, Google was deemed the most attractive employer for Irish university graduates.

The survey of over 19,000 university students across Ireland also saw Apple and Amazon in third and fourth place respectively.

However, Facebook, which placed 21st in the ranking this year, remained outside the top 20 companies for the second year in a row.

Pharma companies also received an increase in demand following the pandemic, with Pfizer the second most desirable employer for graduates.

Jobs at Boston Scientific were also highly sought after, with the medtech company in sixth place. Johnson & Johnson was eighth, rising nine places from last year.

Accounting and business advisory firms fell slightly in the rankings this year, with only two making the top ten. Deloitte was the most popular ‘Big Four’ professional service firms among Irish students but dropped two places to seventh.

This was ahead of KPMG which also fell three positions to ninth this year. PwC dropped out of the top ten to 15th place, with EY in 19th.

According to the survey, students welcomed the opportunity to relocate after graduation, with 18pc planning to start immediately working abroad.

Almost half said they would be willing to relocate anywhere in Ireland for a role.

Employers also recognised the demand for remote and hybrid working from the early stages of a graduate’s career. Over half of employers who responded to the survey indicated that remote or hybrid working had been incorporated in order to retain talent.

In 2020, only a quarter of employees had such plans in place.

Employers are also viewing remote working as more than a passing trend, with 46pc aiming to increase the availability of hybrid working in the future.

“[The survey] confirms yet again just how important employer reputation and brand perception are amongst university students when it comes to them selecting which companies they want to work for,” GradIreland managing director Gavan O’Brien said.