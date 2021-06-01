| 12.2°C Dublin

Google submits plan for 10-storey city extension as it bets their staff will return to the office

Proposed extension will add around 600 Dublin workspaces

Google bought the existing Treasury Building office block for €120m from Johnny Ronan and Paddy McKillen Expand
Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Google will today submit a planning application for a major 10-storey extension and redevelopment of the former Treasury building on Grand Canal Street, Dublin.

The decision to push ahead with a major office extension post-pandemic is likely to be seen as a vote of confidence in the future of office based and city centre working.

The proposed extension will add around 600 work spaces and take total capacity in the complex to 1,700 staff. Google’s Dublin offices already have capacity for around 8,000 staff – the vast majority of whom have been working remotely for the past 15 months.

