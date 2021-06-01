Google submits plan for 10-storey city extension as it bets their staff will return to the office

Google will today submit a planning application for a major 10-storey extension and redevelopment of the former Treasury building on Grand Canal Street, Dublin.

The decision to push ahead with a major office extension post-pandemic is likely to be seen as a vote of confidence in the future of office based and city centre working.

The proposed extension will add around 600 work spaces and take total capacity in the complex to 1,700 staff. Google’s Dublin offices already have capacity for around 8,000 staff – the vast majority of whom have been working remotely for the past 15 months.

The latest expansion is a strong indication that the US firm’s longer term plans involve a significant number of office based staff in its Dublin base, at least a significant amount of the time.

The company said it thinks employees will choose to come to the redesigned, flexible, office space for collaboration and innovation post pandemic.

That will be noted by other employers. Since arriving here in 2011 Google has set the trend in terms of the design and specification of high-end offices in Ireland.

"Google’s future workplace is about making Google the most effective, creative and enjoyable place to work,” the company said.

“We’re guided by data in all we do, and will continuously test and learn from new concepts that help shape our future workplace.

We’ll evolve our approach over the short, mid and long-term phases to inform what our post-Covid workplaces will look like,” the company said.

The tech giant also intends to rename the building, as Bolands Bakery, to reflect the history of the site which was an important rebel outpost in 1916 commanded by Éamon De Valera.

Google bought the existing Treasury Building office block for €120m from Johnny Ronan and Paddy McKillen, it had been named to reflect the fact that the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) was its long-time occupier.

That deal closed last year just before the Covid pandemic hit at the start of this year, when Google along with other firms switched to a working-from-home model.

Google’s planning application says the property will be its most sustainable and intelligent digital building to date in Ireland with a target to operate on 100pc renewable electric energy (targeting LEED platinum).

The tech giant was already one of the biggest owners of office space in the capital

The Boland site is close to Google’s main campus on Barrow Street.

Google has been a major investor in Dublin offices since 2011, when it bought its then rented headquarters on Barrow Street and the now connected Montevetro building for a combined €199m at the bottom of the property market.

It is also developing the adjacent Bolands Quay scheme – bought from Nama in 2018 – into a mix of offices, apartments and retail units.