Goods imports and exports reach record levels in March as post-Brexit trade recovers

Irish goods exports and imports reached their highest levels on record in March, the Central Statistics Office said.

The figures also show a recovery in trade with Great Britain, following a Brexit-induced dip at the beginning of 2021, and a continued boost in trade with Northern Ireland.

Unadjusted goods exports reached a record value of €20.2bn in March (€18.4bn when seasonally adjusted), driven by a 63pc surge in medical and pharmaceutical sales, which made up around half of all exports in the month.

Chemicals, machinery and food and live animal exports also saw double-digit growth in the month.

Unadjusted goods imports were worth a record €11bn in March (€9.7bn seasonally adjusted) on the back of a large rise in fuel and machinery imports.

The value of fuel imports rose 112pc (or €538m) while organic chemicals rose 177pc (or €1.2bn) compared to March 2021. Machinery imports also more than doubled in value.

Trade with Great Britain recovered from 2021 lows, with imports from England, Scotland and Wales registering a 39pc boost in March, compared to March 2021 - a rise of €540m to €1.9bn.

The biggest increase was the rise in the value of fuel imports from Britain.

Imports from Britain were up 78pc (or €2.3bn) to €5.2bn in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2021, while exports rose 26pc to €3.8bn.

Imports were lower last year due following the introduction of the EU-UK trade deal, which added extra customs documentation and checks for imports.

Imports from Great Britain were 17pc of the value of total imports in March 2022.

Exports to Britain saw a 13pc rise, year on year, in March, up €162m to €1.4bn, thanks to higher chemicals sales.

The EU accounted for 35pc of total Irish goods exports in March, up 24pc compared with March 2021, and 27pc of total goods imports, a 6pc fall compared to March 2021.

The US was the main non-EU destination for Irish goods, accounting for 37pc of total exports in March 2022.

“In March 2022, Ireland’s unadjusted exports of goods exceeded €20bn in a month for the first time,” said CSO statistician Ciarán Counihan. “Imports exceeded €11 billion in March, also for the first time on record.

“The increases in goods exports were driven mainly by growth in the exports of medical and pharmaceutical products and organic chemicals.

“It should be noted that the large growth rate in imports from Great Britain is partly explained by the relatively low level of imports in March 2021.

“March 2021 was the third month in which customs documentation was required for trade with Great Britain, which impacted on our trade with Great Britain.”