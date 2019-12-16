Goods exports hit new October high of €14.2bn led by pharma, medical devices

Stronger sales of drugs and medical equipment drove Ireland's exports of goods to €14.2bn in October, the nation’s highest total ever recorded in a single month.

Stronger sales of drugs and medical equipment drove Ireland's exports of goods to €14.2bn in October, the nation’s highest total ever recorded in a single month.

Exports in October were 19.9pc higher in value than a month ago and 16pc higher than a year ago. More than a third of exports came from the medical and pharmaceutical sector, which shipped goods worth more than €5bn in the month, 14pc more than a year ago.

Ireland’s exporting strength is accompanied by falling factory output in key markets Britain and Germany. Figures published today by analysts IHS Markit showed the German economy falling to 43.4 against economists' expectations, and the UK economy to 47.4 - the lowest level in seven years. Numbers below 50 in such surveys mean that production is falling, not growing.

Ireland’s shipment of goods to Britain increased by 10pc to €1.32bn, representing 9pc of total goods exports in October, led by chemicals, food and live animals. The British are only fourth on Ireland’s list of export destinations for goods.

Exports to the US in October rose by 12.7pc to top €4bn, representing 29pc of Ireland’s total goods shipments overseas.

Belgium - the main distribution centre for Ireland’s medical and drug shipments to EU markets - saw Irish exports rise by 54pc to €1.83bn. And exports to Germany rose by 64pc to €1.58bn.

Ireland’s trade surplus also grew with the world’s second-largest economy, China. Exports to China rose by 67pc to €838m, while imports from China fell by 11pc to €501m.

Ireland’s previous monthly record high for the value of goods exports was €13.7bn in May.

Today’s figures exclude the export and import of services, which will be published next month.

Online Editors