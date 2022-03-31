Goodman formally launches new Blackrock Health hospital group

Billionaire Larry Goodman has formally consolidated his private hospitals empire under a new umbrella, Blackrock Health.

The business brings the Blackrock Clinic in Dublin, the Galway Clinic, Hermitage and Limerick Clinics into one group

The new group is headed by Dr Caroline Whelan as CEO, leading a team of more than 2,800 staff and more than 600 consultants across 60 specialist areas. The group is chaired by Bryan Harty,

The combined hospitals have a total of 450 inpatient beds including 28 ICU beds and 24 operating theatres. Further expansion is planned.

The new structure will see each of the hospitals continue to operate under its own name and there is no change to how patients are referred to the individual hospitals or impact in relation to patient health insurance.

Incoming group CEO Dr Whelan said: “Coming together as a group will allow us to develop more specialties and services while streamlining healthcare delivery across the board and offering seamless referrals for our patients.”

Bryan Harty, said: “Blackrock Health has a very supportive shareholder, who has been a consistent investor for 19 years. We have a strong balance sheet which means we will be able to invest in innovation and technology, infrastructure and in our people. This is an exciting and challenging time for healthcare in Ireland and Blackrock Health intends to play a leading role in ensuring patients have access to world class clinical care.”

Larry Goodman emerged as the owner of the Blackrock Clinic and Galway Clinic after a series of several court battles involving himself and the clinics co-founder Dr Joseph Sheehan over a number of years before his takeover was definitively approved by competition authorities in the summer of 2020.