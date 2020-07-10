| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Goodbody's €155m sale to the Bank of China is 'terminated' by Covid-19

Second straight failure to seal deal with Far East investors raises questions for Goodbody and top shareholder Fexco on sale strategy

The Central Bank of Ireland in March approved Bank of China&rsquo;s bid. Stock picture Expand
The planned €155m sale of Goodbody to the Bank of China has collapsed Expand

Close

The Central Bank of Ireland in March approved Bank of China&rsquo;s bid. Stock picture

The Central Bank of Ireland in March approved Bank of China’s bid. Stock picture

The planned €155m sale of Goodbody to the Bank of China has collapsed

The planned €155m sale of Goodbody to the Bank of China has collapsed

/

The Central Bank of Ireland in March approved Bank of China’s bid. Stock picture

Shawn Pogatchnik Twitter Email

The planned €155m sale of Goodbody to the Bank of China has collapsed because of Covid-19 disruption, according to the stockbroker.

The second straight failure of an agreed Chinese takeover of the Dublin firm has left collective egg on the face for Goodbody and Fexco, the stockbroker's majority shareholder. They picked the bigger cash price offered by Bank of China over bidders with strong Irish ties.

Bank of China emerged in November as the surprise winner over rival bids from Davy Stockbrokers and Irish Life parent Great-West Lifeco. The deal received Central Bank of Ireland approval in March, seemingly clearing the way for an official summer handover.