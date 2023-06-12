Goodbody tapped as primary dealer in Government bonds

Arch rival Davy was dropped by NTMA in 2021

Primary dealers in Irish government bonds help manage billions of euro of activity each year and being added to the list puts Goodbody in line for a share in the lucrative fees generated as well as enhancing its prestige as a market player.

Under the primary dealer system firms are tasked with buying and selling government debt, including ensuring there is a market when investors want to trade.

NTMA criteria for primary dealers require management depth and experience, dealing capability, a marketing strategy, and wide distribution to a global investor base.

Goodbody, owned by AIB, will be the first Irish owned primary dealer since arch rival Davy was dropped by the NTMA in 2021. Davy was cut in the wake of its high profile Central Bank fine and reprimand over a 2014 bond trading scandal.

The NTMA said it expects that adding Goodbody as a primary dealer will add to the depth and liquidity of the market and further enhance the profile of Irish Government bonds for investors. With Goodbody the total number of primary dealers rises to 15. The rest are a mix of European and US investment banks and brokerages with only two based in Ireland: Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland and Barclays Bank Ireland.

Sinead Mahon, Head of investment Banking, Goodbody said: “We are proud to have been recognised as a primary dealer which broadens our capability and overall debt capital markets offering for our domestic and international client base and is testament to the experience of our fixed income team. It further enhances our position as a leading Irish investment firm and will support our ambitious growth plans.”

AIB, headed by CEO Colin Hunt, bought Goodbody in 2021 following a number of failed efforts to sell the brokerage to Chinese investors. The €138m deal returned Ireland’s oldest stockbroker to the control of a bank that had sold it in the wake of the financial crisis and boosted AIB’s ability to generate fee income in order to cut dependence on the interest margin generated from lending and savings.