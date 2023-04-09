Goodbody feeling good about Irish banks despite Stateside woes and predicts ‘further outsized returns’

A man puts a sign on the door of the Silicon Valley Bank as an onlooker watches at the bank’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Reuters

A Goodbody analyst note saw most upside in AIB, with 44pc upside compared to Bank of Ireland with 40pc upside. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Despite the woes that have emerged at Silicon Valley Bank and US regionals – as well as the challenges that afflicted Credit Suisse – stockbroker Goodbody is still feeling good about the Irish banks, thanks in part to “general inertia”.

Last week, a Goodbody analyst note said it was predicting further outsized returns.

The note said it saw most upside in AIB, with 44pc upside compared to Bank of Ireland with 40pc upside.

The stockbroker also modelled dividends at PTSB in 2025, saying there has been a build-up of investor interest in the bank.

The note also said Irish banks were insulated from the problems that had affected Silicon Valley Bank, US regionals and Credit Suisse.

Goodbody described the problems as as “idiosyncratic” and “contained’ to those institutions”.

“We do not see any material, direct read-across for the Irish banks and a few points are worth highlighting in this respect,” the note said.

“Irish banks are biased towards retail deposits, which are proving very sticky (as are their corporate deposits to be clear) given limited optionality for customer migration and general inertia (as well as high tax rates on interest income).”

The note added it felt concerns over the financial health of banks had been “completely overblown”.​

German supermarket plans to bag Wexford site

German discount supermarket Lidl continues to shop around for new sites.

According to a planning notice, Lidl Ireland is intending to apply for planning permission to Wexford County Council for a new discount supermarket on the Rosslare Road at Kerlogue.

German discounter is applying for planning permission

In January, the supermarket chain said it saw room for another 50 stores across Ireland.

The following month, Lidl announced plans to create 700 shop-floor and office-based jobs between now and the end of the year.

It would bring the total employed here to more than 6,000.

Chips ahoy as IDA calls on legal eagles for advice

Scrapping for the foreign direct investment that keeps an economy like Ireland’s humming is a tough business and it is interesting to see the IDA looking to beef up its legal resources. It has issued a tender seeking the provision of legal services from firms with the experience and qualifications to advise on European State Aid Law.

Interestingly, the tender states that, amongst other issues, it will seek advice on interpreting the European Chips Act. This will see a fund of over €45bn divvied up between EU member states to try to double the production of chips.

