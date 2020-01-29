Goodbody buyer fined €3.9m after French probe

The Central Bank of Ireland has refused to say if a €3.9m fine for the Chinese bank poised to buy Goodbody Stockbrokers will affect the Irish sale.

Bank of China was yesterday hit with a fine and ordered to make a tax contribution by French prosecutors for failing to prevent money laundering by clients using its accounts to move funds between Europe and Asia.

Bank of China Ltd agreed to pay the €3.9m in fines and tax contributions, ending a criminal prosecution in the case under a new French regulatory process, according to a statement from the office of Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz.

Under the terms of the settlement, Bank of China acknowledged the facts of the case but did not plead guilty. Charges against the bank have been dropped as part of the settlement but cases are continuing against 28 entities linked to €40m of suspicious transactions uncovered in the probe.

