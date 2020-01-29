Goodbody buyer fined €3.9m after French probe
Bank of China waits on CBI approval
The Central Bank of Ireland has refused to say if a €3.9m fine for the Chinese bank poised to buy Goodbody Stockbrokers will affect the Irish sale.
Bank of China was yesterday hit with a fine and ordered to make a tax contribution by French prosecutors for failing to prevent money laundering by clients using its accounts to move funds between Europe and Asia.
Bank of China Ltd agreed to pay the €3.9m in fines and tax contributions, ending a criminal prosecution in the case under a new French regulatory process, according to a statement from the office of Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz.
Under the terms of the settlement, Bank of China acknowledged the facts of the case but did not plead guilty. Charges against the bank have been dropped as part of the settlement but cases are continuing against 28 entities linked to €40m of suspicious transactions uncovered in the probe.
A Bloomberg report said the French investigation began after a routine check by anti-money laundering body Tracfin noticed a very unusual increase over a few months in the revenue of a Paris-based shop that specialised in urgent locksmith and plumbing repairs.
Bank of China is the parent company of Bank of China UK, which is in the process of buying Ireland's second-biggest stockbroker, Goodbody, for €155m, subject to approval by the Central Bank.
The takeover was announced in November, and was approved by the Irish competition authority before Christmas. However, it is still pending approval from the financial regulator.
Asked yesterday whether the French case would be considered as part of the authorisation process, the Central Bank said it would not comment on individual firms. Goodbody declined to comment on the French fine, or on whether it was aware of the investigation in Paris before agreeing to be sold to Bank of China.
A spokesperson for Bank of China could not be reached.
Big fines are increasingly common in bank regulation. In 2016 and 2017, all of Ireland's three biggest banks were fined by the Irish regulator for breaches of anti-money laundering rules.
Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland were each fined in excess of €3m, and AIB more than €2m, by the Central Bank for breaches including failing to have proper systems in place to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.
In France, the Chinese state-owned bank had been charged with aggravated money laundering over the transfer of suspect funds worth nearly €40m to 168 accounts, mostly in China's Zhejiang province, between 2012 and 2014. Money was moved through accounts in a number of European states before being sent to China.
French prosecutors said cases will continue against 28 business owners involved in transferring funds to China.
Irish Independent