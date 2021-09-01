Goodbody appoints Martin Tormey as chief executive, as AIB completes acquisition

Goodbody has appointed Martin Tormey as its new CEO.

The news comes as AIB completed its acquisition of the stockbrokers.

Mr Tormey has been with Goodbody for the past 25 years and has worked in a variety of senior roles across the business over the period. He succeeds Roy Barrett, who announced in March that he was stepping down.

Mr Tormey will report into Cathy Bryce, managing director of Capital Markets in AIB Group.

Goodbody chairman Michael Somers said: “Martin brings a wealth of experience to this role and has a strong track record in growing businesses and in strategic development."

“I look forward to working with him and his team. This is an exciting time for Goodbody – the firm’s new ownership structure strengthens, diversifies and accelerates the growth trajectory of the Goodbody business and it will benefit from AIB’s experience, know-how and substantial resources.”

AIB is buying the company for an enterprise value of around €82m.

The bank agreed in March to buy Goodbody after approaching the firm last year in the wake of Bank of China’s withdrawal from an earlier sale agreement.

The deal brings Ireland’s oldest stockbroker under its ownership again after a 10-year hiatus.

In a statement on Wednesday AIB said its purchase of Goodbody is a “critical advancement” in the bank’s strategy to provide enhanced customer offerings, particularly in the area of capital markets, corporate finance and wealth management.

Colin Hunt, AIB chief executive, said: “The acquisition of an established, leading stockbroker enables us to fill gaps in our overall offering.”

“AIB will combine Goodbody’s expertise with its own existing experience and resources to broaden our range of financial options for customers while also diversifying the group’s revenue streams.”

Goodbody will remain a separately regulated entity and will form part of AIB Capital Markets, previously Corporate, Institutional and Business Banking, the statement from AIB added.