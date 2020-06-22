Good call: Coastguard comms firm Tetra's profits rise to €16.3m

Pre-tax profits at the firm which operates the State contract to provide secure communications amongst emergency services and other State agencies last year increased by 8pc to €16.3m.

Accounts filed by Tetra Ireland Communications Ltd show that the company recorded the increase after revenues went up by 7.5pc to €39.2m in the 12 months to the end of June last.

Tetra Ireland owns and operates the state's National Digital Radio Service (NDRS) and its users include the Gardai and the Irish Coastguard.

Irish Independent