Goldman Sachs-backed broker buys Brassington Insurance

Aston Lark, the UK-based chartered insurance broker backed by Goldman Sachs, is continuing its expansion in Ireland with the acquisition of brokers Brassington Insurance.

Brassington, a subsidiary of the ARB Group, is one of Ireland’s oldest insurance brokerages, having been founded by Arthur Rochelle-Brassington over 90 years ago.

The company provides travel insurance to individuals, through its online travel trading platform, as well as offering a range of insurance services to businesses.

In addition, its wholesale division specialises in providing professional indemnity solutions to insurance brokers, according to a statement from Aston Lark.

Robert Kennedy, CEO of Aston Lark Ireland, said: “Brassington Insurance perfectly encapsulates what we look for in an acquisition.”

“It is a business that is deeply rooted in the market with decades of rich tradition and history and shares the same values and passion for both our people and our customers.”

Brassington has been led by the management team of Cathal O’Brien and Paul Carty. Mr Carty is joining Aston Lark, while Mr O’Brien is stepping down after a 33-year career with the firm.

“I am grateful to all our team – both past and present – who have been instrumental in growing Brassington’s to what it is today. I am confident that Aston Lark and the Brassington team will continue to grow and develop the business,” Mr O’Brien said.

Last month Aston Lark purchased Dublin-based Principal Insurance Ireland. The company operates in Ireland and the UK. However, just the Irish arm of the business is being sold to Aston Lark. The financial terms of the deal were not made public.

Aston Lark made another acquisition in Ireland earlier this year, buying North County Brokers.

Aston Lark currently employs 1,500 people across Ireland and the UK.