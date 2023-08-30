GoCar to invest €10m in national expansion

Pictured at Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Dublin is Paul McNeice, Head of Country for GoCar.

GoCar has announced plans to invest over €10m in the expansion of its car-sharing fleet across Ireland

The investment will fund the addition of 280 new vehicles in 149 locations across Ireland.

GoCar’s fleet has risen from 820 vehicles at the start of the year to 930 last month.

Following the new investment, this number is expected to rise to 1,100 by the end of next year.

These vehicles will be available in a total of 600 locations in 24 counties nationwide.

The company also plans to expand the type of vehicle on offer. This includes an increase in the number of smaller vehicles for city trips, as well as larger SUVs for families and longer journeys.

The business, which was established in 2008, also plans to collaborate with a number of strategic partners to introduce more electric cars to its fleet.

GoCar plans to launch a new website and app in the coming months to improve the customer experience, while a loyalty programme for repeat customers is set to be introduced by the end of this year.

”Our investment reflects our dedication to increase the availability of sustainable and flexible transport options to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” GoCar head of country Paul McNeice said.

"Our expansion beyond traditional urban centres aligns with our mission to make car sharing more accessible for drivers across the country in all the regions,” he added.