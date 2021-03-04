Global deal on big tech tax will sway Ireland – EU economy chief

The EU hopes that securing a global deal on taxing big tech companies will bring Ireland onside.

According to the bloc’s economy chief Paolo Gentiloni, a global deal is within reach after the US dropped a key demand at a G20 ministerial meeting last Friday.

He said he was optimistic it would help Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe – who also chairs the 19-member Eurogroup – to get on board with an EU proposal slated for June.

“Paschal, of course, he has a double hat. He is representing the Eurogroup but he is also representing Irish interests. I am quite optimistic that if we have a global agreement, this could pave the way for a European convergence,” said Mr Gentiloni.

Ireland is keen to agree on voluntary global standards on a digital levy and minimum corporate taxes for multinationals being drafted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is due to report in July.

But the EU has pledged to table a proposal for a bloc-wide digital tax by June, which would be mandatory.

Speaking to a small group of journalists, including the Irish Independent, yesterday, Mr Gentiloni said he hopes to reach a political agreement “before June” at global level.

“Is it possible? Well, if you asked me this three months ago, I would have said no. If you ask me this now, my answer is yes. It is not to be taken for granted, but it is quite possible. And if we have a global agreement, both on minimal taxation and on digital taxation, I think it will be very good news, not only for our citizens but also for companies.”

Mr Gentiloni, a former Italian prime minister, said a global deal would simplify the rules for tech companies, which face a plethora of different levies across the EU – including in France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Austria and Belgium.

“Of course companies don’t like to pay a higher level of taxes, but they also fear the proliferation of five, 10 different digital taxation regimes all over the world. So I think a global agreement would be good news, also for the big winners of this crisis, which are the tech giants.”

His comments came the same day the EU advised governments to keep spending their way out of the pandemic.

In a communication published yesterday, the Commission said it would continue to suspend EU debt and deficit rules until growth returns to pre-crisis levels, which it predicts will not happen until 2023.

Ireland was the only EU economy to grow last year, according to the Commission, but Mr Gentiloni said this does not change the bloc’s advice.

"It is true that there is this unique situation, from the growth in 2020 point of view, in Ireland. This is due also to the presence of multinationals, connected to the taxation regime.

“[It] does not mean that Ireland is not pursuing a supportive fiscal stance, that the real economy does not need continuing support.

“There is a little bit of a different situation between what the figure says and what the policy is.”