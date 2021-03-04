| 3.5°C Dublin

Global deal on big tech tax will sway Ireland – EU economy chief

Paolo Gentiloni ‘optimistic’ that agreement on digtal levy could pave the way for European convergence

Tax deal: Paolo Gentiloni said he's hopeful Ireland will get on board with proposal. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC/Bloomberg

Tax deal: Paolo Gentiloni said he&rsquo;s hopeful Ireland will get on board with proposal. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC/Bloomberg

Tax deal: Paolo Gentiloni said he’s hopeful Ireland will get on board with proposal. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC/Bloomberg

Tax deal: Paolo Gentiloni said he’s hopeful Ireland will get on board with proposal. Photo: Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC/Bloomberg

Sarah Collins

The EU hopes that securing a global deal on taxing big tech companies will bring Ireland onside.

According to the bloc’s economy chief Paolo Gentiloni, a global deal is within reach after the US dropped a key demand at a G20 ministerial meeting last Friday.

He said he was optimistic it would help Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe – who also chairs the 19-member Eurogroup – to get on board with an EU proposal slated for June.

