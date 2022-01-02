Glenveagh subsidiary plans almost 100 homes at Killruddery Demesne lands

A developer owned by Glenveagh Properties, one of Ireland’s leading house developers, has submitted plans to build nearly 100 homes near Killruddery House and Gardens in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Last month, Marina Quarter Limited, which is owned by Glenveagh and counts the developer’s CEO Stephen Garvey as a director, submitted a planning application to build 96 residential units on the site. The developer is seeking approval for the first of a two-phase housing development at lands on Killruddery Demesne East and West, with a decision due by February 5.

According to planning documents, phase two will be the subject of a separate planning application and will comprise 34 dwellings on the remainder of the site. If both phases are approved, it will result in the development of 130 units.

The lands for the two phases extend to around 4.75 hectares. They are located between Killruddery Estate to the south, residential properties to the west, Bray Golf Club to the east and the Wilton Hotel to the North. The 96 units will comprise a mixture of two-bed, three-bed and four-bed houses and three apartments.

Permission is sought for associated site works, including footpaths, public, private and communal open space areas, car and bicycle parking. The developer is also looking for permission to take down, relocate and reconfigure the existing Killruddery entrance gates and piers, which are a protected structure, further within Killruddery House and Gardens.

According to a report in the Sunday Times from 2019, Glenveagh paid about €9m for an eight-acre slice of the Killruddery Estate, which is owned by the Brabazon family. The family, the head of which holds the Earl of Meath title, has counted Killruddery as a residence for over 400 years.

In August, Glenveagh said it had completed building 322 homes in the six months to the end of June despite a 13-week lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The company, which had revenue of €232m and completed 700 units in 2020, has a target to build 3,000 housing units a year by 2024.