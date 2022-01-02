| 10.2°C Dublin

Glenveagh subsidiary plans almost 100 homes at Killruddery Demesne lands

Killruddery House and Gardens Expand

A developer owned by Glenveagh Properties, one of Ireland’s leading house developers, has submitted plans to build nearly 100 homes near Killruddery House and Gardens in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Last month, Marina Quarter Limited, which is owned by Glenveagh and counts the developer’s CEO Stephen Garvey as a director, submitted a planning application to build 96 residential units on the site. The developer is seeking approval for the first of a two-phase housing development at lands on Killruddery Demesne East and West, with a decision due by February 5.

