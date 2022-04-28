Glenveagh shareholders cash in as house prices rise

Irish listed home builder Glenveagh is to launch a further €75m share buyback as property prices rise, offsetting the soaring cost of materials.

Glenveagh is on track to deliver 1,400 suburban homes in 2022, with 1,120 units (80pc) already sold, signed or reserved, Glenveagh said in a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting today.

The firm has a total order book of 2,160 units across suburban and urban segments, despite supply and labour shortages,

Costs are expected to rise by 6pc this year, although there are “early signs of labour availability returning” the firm said in a statement.

Just this week, Glenveagh announced the sale of its high-rise apartment site at East Road in Dublin's Dockland's for €63m to Eagle Street.

Chief executive Stephen Garvey said there was “strong demand” for the firm's "high-quality, sustainable homes”.

“We remain focused on combining greater scale with greater integration in our supply chain, giving us enhanced certainty over more of our key inputs and driving more efficiencies throughout our business,” he said.

“We are maximising capital efficiency by deploying capital in the segments of the market where we can have greatest impact and by returning excess capital to shareholders.

“The business is in a strong position, with excellent product, rigorous cost control and robust customer demand.

"Our position is underpinned by close alignment with Government policy to increase supply urgently and to get more keys in the hands of first-time buyers, renters and people who need social housing."

Today’s share buyback is the third in the last 12 months, bringing total capital returns to shareholders to around €265m.

The Group expects to see continued growth in 2024 and beyond, led by its suburban segment, the statement said.