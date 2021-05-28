| 10.6°C Dublin

Glenveagh says all 1,150 homes to be delivered this year are sold or reserved

Building firm says its primary focus is the owner-occupier market

Glenveagh CEO Stephen Garvey is aiming for 3,000 units a year from 2024 Expand

Ellie Donnelly

Listed builder Glenveagh says all its 1,150 homes due to be delivered this year have been sold, signed, or reserved. 

Of the homes being sold this year, 12pc of the private units are block sales, mainly apartments.

The company is now looking to start building its order book for next year over the summer months.

