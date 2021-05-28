Glenveagh says all 1,150 homes to be delivered this year are sold or reserved

Listed builder Glenveagh says all its 1,150 homes due to be delivered this year have been sold, signed, or reserved.

Of the homes being sold this year, 12pc of the private units are block sales, mainly apartments.

The company is now looking to start building its order book for next year over the summer months.

Stephen Garvey, CEO of Glenveagh, said the group’s main focus is on the owner-occupier market.

“An element of our overall portfolio is on institutional investors,” he added.

The G overnment recently introduced a number of measures aimed at tackling the housing crisis. Stamp duty on the purchase of 10 or more houses has increased to 10pc, however this does not apply to apartments. The G overnment has also brought in a new “owner occupier guarantee” to enable local authorities to designate as much as 50pc of units in a new development for owner occupiers, including first-time buyers.

Read More

“The changes the Government made will predominately affect the suburban market, predominately owner-occupiers. I’m not going to directly comment on the changes, the G overnment has introduced and the sector will have to deal with it,” Mr Garvey said.

“Really the key to solving the problem is to get as much supply into the overall market,” he added.

He said the country needs institutional investors, “particular for big schemes where you are doing apartment developments of 200, 300, 400 units”.

“The capital intensity of those projects requires institutional investors and there is no alternative out there at this moment in time, so if we were to sto p institutional investors in investing in those blocks – that is going to take further supply out of the system.”

The on-going housing crisis, combined with higher savings rates, has resulted in a “strong” market backdrop for the group, the company said in a trading update.

As a result of global commodity price increases and a catch-up in activity due to Covid, the company warned it is experiencing price inflation of approximately 5pc on current tenders, which will largely affect deliveries from next year.

“As a business we try to absorb as much [cost] as possible. We’ve probably seen house prices since the start of the year moving at around 5pc in line with cost price at this moment in time,” Mr Garvey said.

Glenveagh said it continues to focus on scale, with a target of 3,000 units per year from 2024.

Last year around 20,000 housing units were delivered to the market, however approximately 28,000 units a year are currently needed to meet demand, according to figures from the ERSI.

“You look at the likes of us, the other big players in the sector, if we can triple our output we can catch-up with some of that supply-demand imbalance over the longer-term,” Mr Garvey said.

“If we remove all the blockages in the system and we can get to a proper market we can do it as quickly as possible. T he willingness is there from the sector, he added.

With available funds of €230m, Glenveagh has “a strong amount of firepower to keep growing the business”.

The company also announced a share buyback of up to €75m yesterday, having sold some non-core assets over the past 12 months.

Read More



