Glenveagh confirms sale of Dublin docklands site

The River Liffey and, in the background towering over everything, the Poolbeg chimney stacks

Leading Irish homebuilder Glenveagh Properties has confirmed the sale of a Dublin Docklands site to a subsidiary of multinational Eagle Street Partners group for €78.5m.

The sale has allowed the firm to return €100m to shareholders in a buyback scheme.

The sale of the Castleforbes complex was announced in August. It contains two hotels, a 120,000 square foot office space and 700 residential units.

Today’s sale follows the sale earlier this year of the 262-bed Premier Inn, also on the Castleforbes site, to German real estate group Union Investment for €70m.

Glenveagh said in a release that it has “made significant progress” in reducing risk and monetising the Castleforbes site, which was originally purchased in 2018.

It made around €16m in revenue from the land sale element of the transaction, with construction “progressing to plan” on the hotel and adjoining office, Glenveagh said in a statement.

It has invested around €70m in land opportunities in the year-to-date and has identified €100m in excess capital that it intends to return to shareholders in a share buyback scheme, run by Davy.

The share buyback will commence today and run until the end of the year, if market conditions allow.

The buyback follows a previous €75m buyback that finished in October.

Goodbody analysts said the buyback will be welcomed by the market, coming earlier than forecast, with Glenveagh "on track" to hit its previously outlined 15pc return on equity target in 2024.

The firm will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting in Kildare on December 16.