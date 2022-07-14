Glenveagh co-founder Justin Bickle dies at 51

The co-founder and former chief executive of housebuilder Glenveagh Properties, Justin Bickle, has died suddenly at age 51.

Mr Bickle, a lawyer and long-time private equity investor, established Glenveagh IN 2016 with developer Stephen Garvey and real estate executive John Mulcahy before floating the company on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange the following year.

Glenveagh’s founding partners and board expressed their “shock and deep sadness” at Mr Bickle’s untimely death and extended their “deepest sympathy” to his wife, Celeste, and their children.

Before getting involved in Irish housebuilding, Mr Bickle spent 12 years at Oaktree Capital’s London office, where he was a managing director. Oaktree was one of several private equity houses that began acquiring distressed property debt and real estate assets in Ireland after the financial crisis.

Mr Bickle stayed at Glenveagh just two years after its initial public offering before returning to the UK where he founded another investment firm, Eagle Street, which has been active in the Irish build-to-rent market, acquiring several assets from Glenveagh.

“Even after departing as CEO, Justin remained a committed shareholder and supporter of our business,” Glenveagh said in a statement.

“We know that he took great satisfaction from the progress which Glenveagh has made on the journey which the three of us mapped all those years ago. We are deeply saddened that he will not be here to see his dreams realised.”

Eagle Street co-founder Shane Scully said the company’s main priority was providing comfort and support to Mr Bickle’s family.

"A trusted colleague and close friend to all at Eagle Street, Justin brought immense energy to the table and will be sorely missed,” Mr Scully said.

Mr Bickle was also a founder and managing partner of Postbridge Capital, a private investment and capital advisory firm, and he served on the board of Nordic Aviation Capital, the largest jet and turboprop aircraft lessor in the world.

He began his career as a UK solicitor in 1995 and moved up to partner in the Wall Street restructuring firm of Cadwalader, Wickersham and Taft before committing fully to the world of private equity. He spent four years as a teaching fellow at the London Business School, where he taught debt restructuring, and served as chair of the English National Ballet.