Glenveagh can deliver ‘many more’ homes if planning system reformed

Continued high demand and a partnership with the state has helped to drive revenues up 35pc at home builder Glenveagh, with shareholders reaping the rewards.

But chief executive Stephen Garvey said that the developer could deliver even more homes if the Government reformed the planning system, which he said undermines the “commercial viability” of certain projects.

In its full-year 2022 results on Tuesday, Glenveagh said revenues reached €645m last year, driven by suburban properties.

Gross profit rose 30pc to €108.1m, while gross margin was down 60 basis points on 2021 to 16.8pc.

The value of Glenveagh’s land bank at the end of the year reached was €458.5m, down on 2021.

Rising costs of between 8pc and 9pc were “mitigated” through the use of scale and long-term supply deals, Glenveagh said.

The builder was upbeat on prospects for 2023 thanks to strong demand, the Government’s Housing for All initiative, progress in planning momentum and an easing of the Central Bank’s mortgage lending limits.

Glenveagh closed 1,354 suburban units in 2022, up 50pc on the previous year and almost double pre-pandemic levels. It expects to deliver a similar level this year and achieve a target of 2,000 suburban units in 2024.

Urban units were also up in 2022 and now make up around 13pc of the group’s land bank.

Earnings per share were consistent with guidance at 7.6 cents, up 69pc year on year.

The business returned around €150m to shareholders in 2022, up on the previous year.

“We are in a very strong position to continue scaling our business, enhancing our profitability and delivering even more of the high-quality, sustainable, affordable homes that Ireland urgently needs,” said Glenveagh CEO Stephen Garvey.

“But the fact remains that we are capable of building many more new homes if the Government matches its ambitions on much-needed planning reform with the decisive and meaningful action that Ireland’s accommodation crisis warrants.

“This crisis cannot be ended without a significant ramp-up in supply across the industry.

“We are ready to play a leading role in delivering more supply. But the industry needs correct policy decisions and a planning framework that is designed for the types of homes that people want - and one which does not undermine the commercial viability of delivering more of these types of homes.”