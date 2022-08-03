Glenveagh acquires Wicklow timber frame housing manufacturer

Irish listed home builder Glenveagh has acquired Harmony Timber Solutions, a Wicklow-based timber frame manufacturer.

Harmony employs over 50 people, with capabilities in place to produce 450 high-quality timber frames every year.

According to Glenveagh, the acquisition will accelerate the delivery of new homes on the company’s journey to deliver 3,000 units per annum across its suburban, urban and partnerships segments.

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed and is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Glenveagh chief executive Stephen Garvey said the company had already worked with Harmony for over five years.

“We have been investing prudently in taking greater control of our supply chain in recent years to help meet evolving customer needs and deliver quality, sustainable homes while controlling costs in the process,” he said.

“This acquisition will give us three major facilities in key locations, all within an hour’s drive of Dublin and, more importantly, close to where we are building the communities in which our customers will make their homes,” he added.

Founder and managing director of Harmony, Garrett Dempsey said that the acquisition will help to alleviate ongoing supply shortages for Glenveagh.