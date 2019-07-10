Glantus founder to reveal business insights at NCI

The live event sees Glantus founder and chairman Mr Healy in conversation with Irish Independent business editor Donal O'Donovan and will take place from 1pm to 2pm at the Kelly Theatre at NCI's IFSC campus.

Bookings are now open but places for the event are limited.

The series runs from July into September and is exploring the dynamics of successful working relationships in Irish business.

It kicked off with a live interview with Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney, the former co-presenters of Off The Rails and creators of the Lennon Courtney fashion label.

That interview is now available as a podcast on independent.ie.

Mr Healy has been a leading entrepreneur in the Irish technology scene for more than 25 years.

He founded his first technology company in 1993 and has successfully developed a large number of other tech businesses, growing startups into listings on the Irish Stock Exchange, and on both the Aim and main market of London's stock exchange.

His current main focus is data technology firm Glantus, established in 2014.

He will share insights from his 25-year career, including into the reality and value of strategic partnerships and how to make mergers and acquisitions work.

Mr Healy will be followed on July 24 by Julie Sinnamon and Terence O'Rourke from Enterprise Ireland, who will delve into the dynamics between chief executive and chairman of the board.

Closing the series on September 5 will be Cully & Sully, the friends whose artisanal startup is now part of a global food conglomerate, without losing its branding or ethos.

The series of live interviews is being podcast by independent.ie.

"Some brilliant business people are taking part in our Partners in Business series," said Dr Colette Darcy, dean of the School of Business at the NCI.

"[They're] providing that rare opportunity to hear exactly how they achieved their success, the challenges they've met, and, in particular, the importance of partnership to extend business capacity and increase growth."

Places for the live interviews are limited. To book, see Partners in Business at ncirl.ie/events.

Irish Independent