Glanbia's earnings per share estimates pared back by Davy

Global nutrition group Glanbia has had its earnings per share forecast pared back 11pc by analysts at Davy.

This has been done on the back of route-to-market and profit headwinds in Glanbia's Performance Nutrition (GPN) arm, the stockbrokers said in a note.

Glanbia's wholly-owned earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), is estimated to be around €255.5m for the year, a sharp decrease on the €324.9m reported for 2019.

Profit before tax is now expected to be around €175.4m for 2020, down from €203.6m last year, according to the note.

Across the company's business-to-business operations, the analysts have pared Glanbia's Nutritional Solutions earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (Ebita) by 10pc. This is broadly offset by an approximately 13pc increase in its cheese division's Ebita and a 14pc rise in joint venture profit contribution for the year.

It comes after Glanbia, led by CEO Siobhan Talbot, said that its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation slumped 25.4pc in the first half of this year on a constant currency basis to €85m.

"Notwithstanding the international challenges, there were a number of positive takeaways from the interim results, including the acceleration online - which enables Glanbia to leverage its internal digital capabilities and leading category position in North America, growth across its pillar brands, margin accretion in GPN North America, and a resilient performance across B2B verticals," said Davy's Roland French and Cathal Kenny.

While the Kilkenny-headquartered group's total revenue for the first six months of this year was 2.3pc higher at €1.83bn, that masked a steep fall at its key Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) arm during the period.

GPN saw its revenue decline 15.6pc to €532.4m, while its Ebita tumbled 58.2pc to €19.6m. The division owns a range of health brands such as SlimFast and Amazing Grass.

Glanbia's Nutritional Solutions arm fared better, with revenue up 12pc at €1.3bn. That division's Ebita slipped 0.9pc on a constant currency basis to €65.4m.

The group also agreed to buy Canadian flavours business Foodarom for C$60m (€38.4m), plus contingent consideration.

Glanbia shares were down less than 1pc yesterday.

Irish Independent