Glanbia plc and Glanbia Co-op have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the sale of the Plc's 40pc interest in Glanbia Ireland (the Co-op) for €307m.

Glanbia Ireland is a joint venture that is owned 60pc by Glanbia Co-op and 40pc by the Plc.

Glanbia Ireland says it is the largest milk processor and grain buyer in the country. It operates 11 processing plants, 52 agri-retail branches and has over 2,000 employees.

In a statement, Glanbia Plc said the sale is consistent with its strategy to focus on its two growth platforms, Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) and Glanbia Nutritionals (GN), as well as strategic joint ventures.

It added that the Plc will “increasingly focus on its global nutrition strategy as a brand owner and provider of value added nutrition solutions, serving high growth markets.”

The proceeds from the proposed transaction will mainly be invested in growth opportunities, with up to 50pc of the proceeds being returned to shareholders via a share buyback.

"Today's announcement represents the next stage of our transformation journey following many years of successful collaboration with Glanbia Co-op as joint venture partners in Glanbia Ireland,” Siobhan Talbot, MD of Glanbia plc, said.

“If approved, the proposed transaction will continue the alignment of our portfolio to our strategy, which is focused on driving growth through our market leading positions as a brand owner and ingredient solutions provider, playing into strong underlying consumer health and wellness trends,” Ms Talbot added.

As part of the terms of the deal, within one year of its completion, all amounts owed by Glanbia Ireland to the Plc in respect of an existing shareholder loan of €28.8m will be satisfied.

On or before completion of the sale all Plc representatives on the boards of Glanbia Ireland and the Co-op will retire.

Siobhan Talbot, managing director of Glanbia Plc, will immediately retire from her position on the board of the Co-op.

The Co-op intends to finance up to 50pc of the proposed deal through the sale of shares it owns in the capital of the Plc, with the balance to be funded through borrowings.

In the 2020 financial year on a 100pc basis, Glanbia Ireland generated €1.9bn in revenue and a profit after tax of €60m.