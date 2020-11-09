Glanbia starts €50m share buyback

Global nutrition group Glanbia has started its share buyback programme of up to €50m.

The programme, which will be run by Davy, will be up to a maximum of 10pc of the issued share capital of the company.

It will run from today through to the conclusion of the Glanbia’s next annual general meeting, expected to be held next April.

Glanbia first announced plans for the share buyback last month as part of its third quarter trading update.

Almost a third of the company is owned by Glanbia Co-Op and market sources said last month they expect the buyback to be focused on non-Co-Op shareholders.

It is understood the Co-op’s percentage shareholding in Glanbia will increase marginally from its current 31.5pc following the buyback.

Glanbia saw its wholly owned revenue increase by 1pc in the nine months to September 30 when compared to the same period in 2019.

Excluding the impact of the extra week in 2019 and acquisitions, wholly owned revenues in the first nine months of 2020 were up 3.1pc on a constant currency basis.

The increase in revenue was helped by price growth of 4.8pc, which offset by a volume decline of 1.7pc.

