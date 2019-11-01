Glanbia shares sour as SlimFast piles on sales volume

The increase in turnover was driven by acquisitions.

During the period, businesses acquired by Glanbia contributed just over 11pc to the growth in revenue, while its prices and sales volume were up 3.2pc and 2.4pc respectively, according to a group trading update.

Since the start of the year, shares in the company have fallen by almost 39pc.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers said the update "juxtaposes a strong delivery for its nutritionals and joint venture activities against a branded business (excluding SlimFast) that is under-performing in the near term".

They added that investor attention and valuation "remain firmly wedded to the latter".

In the group's performance nutrition (GPN) division, turnover increased by 16.5pc, with the SlimFast acquisition adding 25.8pc. This offset a price decline of 1.4pc and a volume decline of 7.9pc.

Glanbia said that a price increase in the United States had been "successfully implemented" in the three months to September 30.

Meanwhile, the weakness in volume in this division was due to challenging conditions in Brazil, the Middle East and India, the company said.

The Kilkenny-headquartered firm added that a series of actions were under way to address these issues, which it will continue into next year.

Elsewhere, the Nutritional Solutions (NS) business recorded growth in revenue of 25.4pc, assisted by the company's acquisition of food and dietary firm Watson.

Volume and prices in the NS arm of Glanbia increased by 9.3pc and 3.9pc respectively, on the back of good growth across dairy and non-dairy solutions.

Siobhán Talbot, managing director of Glanbia, said that while the company is "very pleased" with the performance of the SlimFast acquisition in the GPN division, "our like-for-like volume performance is disappointing".

"We reiterate our full-year guidance of adjusted earnings per share on a reported basis of being in a range of 88 cent to 92 cent, assuming foreign exchange rates remain at current levels," Ms Talbot said.

Earlier this year, more than a fifth of Glanbia shareholders voted to oppose a 22pc pay hike for Ms Talbot under a new three-year multi-million-euro package.

The deal included a substantial base salary increase to €1.05m a year, more than 20pc higher than what she received in 2018.

