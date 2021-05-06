Glanbia sees revenue grow 10pc in quarter one as markets reopen

Global nutrition group Glanbia has seen its revenue increase in the first three months of this year, driven by both its Performance Nutrition and Nutritionals business.

The company reported revenue growth of 10.5pc in constant currency in the three months to 31 March when compared to the prior year, according to a trading update.

The performance was due to good demand across both Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) and Glanbia Nutritionals (GN).

GPN delivered revenue growth in quarter one of 14.1pc on a constant currency basis, with like-for-like branded revenue growth of 17.6pc, which was largely driven by strong demand in North America and Asia Pacific.

The company’s Nutritional Solutions delivered volume growth in the three-month period of 10.3pc driven by “strong customer demand” for vitamin and mineral premix products and solid trends in dairy solutions.

The Kilkenny-headquartered group said some revenues in the first quarter were due to the reopening of channels and markets, however, it added that there is “strong underlying demand for Glanbia's health and wellness focused portfolio which is continuing into the second quarter.”

Glanbia has experienced strong operating cash flow so far this year, and net debt at the end of March was €498.5m, a decrease of €191.6m versus the net debt position in the prior year.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share for the year to be in the upper end of the previously guided range of 6pc to 12pc growth on a constant currency basis.

Siobhán Talbot, managing director of Glanbia, said: “In the first quarter of 2021 Glanbia's revenues increased by 10.5pc, constant currency, versus the prior year.”

“While the strong underlying demand for Glanbia's health and wellness focused portfolio is continuing into the second quarter we remain vigilant to the continued volatile and disruptive potential of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ms Talbot added.