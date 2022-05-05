Glanbia sees 25pc revenue growth as prices, demand rise

Glanbia revenues were up 25pc in the first three months of the year even after the food and nutrition group raised prices by 17pc to cope with inflated costs.

The figure was on a on a constant currency basis, compared to the first three months of 2021.

Volume growth was 6.9pc across the group in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year, thanks to strong growth across Glanbia’s nutritional range.

The group now expects to deliver 5-10pc growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, it said in a trading update Thursday.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition saw 14.7pc like-for-like revenue growth on a constant currency basis in the first quarter, driven by rising prices and continued demand in sports nutrition, healthy snacking and plant-based products.

Glanbia Nutritionals saw 19pc growth.

The group recently acquired Sterling Technology, a US bioactive ingredient company for $60m.

Net debt at the end of March this year was €552.3m, up from €498.5m in the same period last year, with significant borrowing capacity on its balance sheet, the firm said in a statement.

To date in 2022 the firm has invested €123.4m in share buybacks.

Group managing director Siobhán Talbot said Glanbia has seen “a strong 2022 first quarter performance”.

“Glanbia continues to grow as a focused, purpose-led global nutrition company serving powerful consumer health and wellness trends.

“Inflation remains a key dynamic for Glanbia and we have taken significant mitigating actions across the group by increasing prices by 17pc in the first quarter and delivering volume growth of 6.9pc while managing our cost base prudently.

“The strong first quarter gives us confidence for the remainder of the year and we have raised our expectations for full year 2022.”