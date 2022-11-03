Glanbia puts through price increases to stay ahead of inflation

Glanbia recorded a rise in revenues in the first nine months of the year, with growth largely driven by price increases due to soaring inflation.

Revenues at the global nutrition group rose 23.1pc on a constant currency basis for the nine-month period ended October 1. This included price increases of 20.9pc compared to the same time last year, with volume growth flat at around 0.8pc.

Acquisitions also contributed revenue growth of 1.4pc.

The Kilkenny headquartered company also reported revenue growth of 14.4pc for its performance nutrition business in the first nine months of the year, with prices for this division rising 15.6pc.

Glanbia attributed the revenue growth to ongoing price increases, with volumes declining 1.2pc compared to the same period last year.

The nutritional solutions division saw revenue growth of 14.5pc, with prices up 17.7pc compared to 2021.

Volumes for the nutritional solutions division were down 3.2pc in the same period. The group said this was timing related due to availability of dairy ingredients.

“Revenue growth was primarily driven by pricing actions in response to unprecedented inflation,” said group managing director Siobhán Talbot.

“Consumption trends continue to be resilient across the performance nutrition and healthy lifestyle brand portfolios in Glanbia Performance Nutrition,” she added.

As a result of strong revenue growth, the group now expects its adjusted earnings per share growth for this year to be 10pc to 13pc.

“The global macro-economic environment continues to be challenging and we are monitoring consumption and inflation trends closely,” Ms Talbot said.“The strength of our platforms in better nutrition, supported by the combination of pricing actions taken and operational efficiencies achieved, gives us continued confidence that we will deliver strong full year EBITA growth.”