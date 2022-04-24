Glanbia protein arm could unlock significant value

Glanbia’s performance nutrition business, GPN, could be worth up to €3bn based on multiples achieved by its peers, according to market sources.

The valuation of the Irish food and nutrition company is likely to attract increased scrutiny after it emerged last week that activist shareholder Frankfurt-based Clearway Capital had taken a position in the company.

The fund, founded by Gianluca Ferrari, has not yet declared its stake, suggesting the holding is below the 3pc threshold where investors have to publicly reveal a holding to the stock market.

Glanbia PLC’s market capitalisation is around €3bn at the moment, but some sources believe that the GPN business alone could be worth close to this. Glanbia has some of the strongest brands in the whey protein space but has disappointed some investors in terms of innovation and expansion outside of the US.

The other division, Glanbia Nutritionals – which houses its American cheese business – in addition to joint ventures, could be worth around €1.7bn, based on industry ratings.

This suggests there could be a valuation for the group of €4.6bn and a premium of 30pc to 40pc on Thursday’s share price, the day Bloomberg first reported the holding.

As previously reported in the Sunday Independent, a break-up of the business could unlock this value. A trade sale of GPN is one option, while a share distribution, facilitated by a separate listing of GPN, is among the ways in which the protein division could realise a higher valuation.

Clearway has not commented on its investment but typically such funds will make contact with other shareholders to rally support, in addition to seeking change from management.

A spokeswoman for Glanbia said: “We do not comment on the share register. We continually engage with our shareholders on an ongoing basis.”