Glanbia protein arm could unlock significant value

Siobhan Talbot, CEO of Glanbia, at the Glanbia Co-op Special General Meeting at Punchestown in 2017. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Glanbia’s performance nutrition business, GPN, could be worth up to €3bn based on multiples achieved by its peers, according to market sources.

The valuation of the Irish food and nutrition company is likely to attract increased scrutiny after it emerged last week that activist shareholder Frankfurt-based Clearway Capital had taken a position in the company.

