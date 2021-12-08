Glanbia Plc launches €50m share buyback, signs binding agreement with Co-op

Glanbia Plc has launched a share buy-back programme of up to €50m, the purpose of which is to reduce the share capital of the company.

Meanwhile, Glanbia Plc and Glanbia Co-op have signed legally binding agreements for the disposal of the Plc's 40pc interest in Glanbia Ireland to the Co-op in a €307m deal. The agreements remain subject to certain approvals and conditions.

Glanbia has hired stockbrokers Davy to act as principal in relation to the purchase of the company's shares.

The buyback programme will run from today through to the date three business days' prior to the Glanbia’s next AGM, expected to be held in May next year, unless otherwise terminated in accordance with the company's agreement with Davy.

“Glanbia will deliver strong operating cash flow this year while continuing to invest in growth opportunities and shareholder returns,” Siobhan Talbot, managing director of Glanbia Plc, said.

“In line with our capital allocation policy, today we are launching a new share buyback programme of up to €50m given the continued strong cash performance of the business in 2021.”

Meanwhile, the board of the Plc said it believes the proposed sale of its stake in Glanbia Ireland will continue the alignment of Glanbia Plc's portfolio through the focus on global nutrition via its platforms Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals, and through strategic joint ventures, according to a statement from the Plc.

“As a brand owner and provider of value-added nutrition solutions serving high growth markets, the Plc will increasingly focus on its global nutrition strategy,” it added.

Glanbia Ireland is a joint venture 60pc owned by Glanbia Co-op and 40pc by the Plc.

Glanbia Ireland is the largest milk processor and grain buyer in Ireland. It operates 11 processing plants, 52 agri-retail branches and has over 2,000 employees.

As of the half year ended 3 July 2021, the value of the gross assets the subject of the transaction was €225.2m and the profit before tax attributable to the Plc's interest in Glanbia Ireland for the full year ended 2 January 2021 was €23.9m.

Glanbia Ireland contributed 8.5 cent to Glanbia's adjusted earnings per share in financial year 2020, the Plc said.

The Co-op has previously informed the Plc that it is in the position, if required, to fund the deal through a combination of existing cash resources and debt facilities.

Glanbia Plc says it will use the proceeds from the sale for growth opportunities, with up to 50pc of the proceeds being returned to shareholders via a share buyback.

Following a transitional period after the proposed sale, GIanbia Ireland and the Co-op will change their names to names which do not include "Glanbia".

Also, within one year of completion of the sale, all money owed by GIanbia Ireland to the Plc in respect of an existing shareholder loan of €28.8m will be “satisfied”, the Plc said.