Glanbia has ‘no plans’ to seek US listing, Siobhan Talbot says

​Hugh McGuire to succeed Siobhan Talbot as nutrition firm’s CEO

Glanbia has no intention of listing its shares in the United States, even as annualised sales of its key Optimum Nutrition brand exceed $1bn, according to group managing director Siobhan Talbot.

Her comments follow a slew of defections from the Euronext in Dublin. CRH – one of the world’s biggest building material groups – is set to delist next month as it moves its primary listing from London to New York. Ms Talbot is also a non-executive director at CRH.

In the past decade, other companies such as Applegreen, Greencore, Aryzta and C&C have either gone private or delisted their shares from the exchange. Paddy Power owner Flutter will have a US listing within months and has yet to decide on the future of its listing in Dublin.

Even though Glanbia – with a near €4bn market capitalisation – changed its reporting currency to dollars earlier this year, Ms Talbot insisted that it has no plans to seek a US listing for its shares or to downgrade its presence on the Irish market. Glanbia has thousands of small shareholders in Ireland, many of them farmers, by virtue of its historical ties to Glanbia Co-Op.

“We have no plans to list in the US,” according to Ms Talbot. “We moved to dollar reporting because it simplifies the reporting. Honestly, for us, it is really about maximising our earnings and strategic journey.”

“Then, personally, I think things like share price look after themselves,” she said. “You’ll always have market dynamics at different points in time. At this point in time, no, we’re not looking at a US listing.”

Glanbia’s Optimum Nutrition brand accounted for 60pc of the $889m (€815m) in revenue at the group’s Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) division in the first half. North America account for 66pc of GPN revenue in the period.

Flutter CEO Peter Jackson has explained that the group wants to improve its exposure to potential US investors via a New York listing as the gambling firm’s revenues in the United States surge amid a rapidly expanding presence there.

He said potential investors in the US like to see companies reporting under US GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Practices).

“They also like to see companies listed on their domestic exchanges. It gives people a lot more comfort in their ability to invest,” according to Mr Jackson,

But Ms Talbot insisted that US investors can still invest in Glanbia via Dublin or London if they choose.

“At the end of the day, a lot of US institutions can access your stock through London or the Euronext,” she explained. “We would obviously have investors right across the globe. Yes, we have a very fine business in North America – it’s a large part of our business – but our business is growing internationally as well. Strategy isn’t just about one particular lens. It’s about how all the lenses come together at any one particular point in time.”

She was speaking as Glanbia reported strong first-half results and for the second time this year upgraded its full-year earnings projections.

Its Slimfast brand weighed on the overall volume performance of its GPN division, however, as a refresh failed so secure traction in sales. But Ms Talbot insisted the slump in Slimfast consumption in the US does not make it a divestment play.

Glanbia also announced that Ms Talbot will retire at the end of this year, to be succeeded by Glanbia veteran Hugh McGuire.