Glanbia completes €50m share buyback programme

Global nutrition group Glanbia has completed its €50m share buyback programme.

The programme started on November 9 last year.

Since then the Kilkenny-headquartered company has spent €50m repurchasing 4,790,502 ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin at an average price of €10.4373.

The price paid for the shares represents a discount of 2pc to the volume weighted average price over the period.

Following cancellation of repurchased shares Glanbia will have 291,295,182 ordinary shares in issue.

Earlier this year the company said it could execute M&A deals in the second half of this year as it looks to an improving market in 2021 as the pandemic recedes.

Glanbia paid about €38m last year to buy Canadian food flavourings business Foodarom.

Glanbia’s 2020 results released in February reflected a tough year in 2020 as Covid restrictions hit its business.

Its revenue nudged 0.6pc higher to €3.82bn on a constant currency basis. Pre-exceptional earnings before interest, tax and amortisation sank 22.6pc to €209.6m as it felt the pandemic's impact.

