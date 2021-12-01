Glanbia Co-op remove requirement for plc share sell down to fund deal with Plc

Glanbia plc says it has been informed by Glanbia Co-op that the Co-op is able to fund the €307m acquisition of the Plc's 40pc interest in Glanbia Ireland through a combination of existing cash resources and debt facilities.

The proposed deal is not contingent on the sale of Plc shares by the Co-op.

When the deal was first announced last month, the Co-op said it intended to finance up to 50pc of the proposed transaction through the sale of shares it owns in the capital of the Plc, with the balance to be funded through borrowings.

Glanbia Ireland is a joint venture that is owned 60pc by Glanbia Co-op and 40pc by the Plc.

Glanbia Ireland says it is the largest milk processor and grain buyer in the country. It operates 11 processing plants, 52 agri-retail branches and has over 2,000 employees.

The key terms of the proposed transaction as outlined when it was announced last month are unchanged.

The Co-op will shortly publish materials ahead of a special general meeting (SGM) of its members on December 17. The SGM is for Co-op members to approve the acquisition of the plc’s 40pc interest in Glanbia.

“Since the announcement of the proposed transaction on 10 November, Glanbia's share price has underperformed the market (stock down 15pc). We would expect today's announcement to be supportive to the share price as it potentially removes a near-term overhang,” Jason Molins, analyst at Goodbody, said.

“We maintain the view that the disposal of the Glanbia Ireland makes strategic sense for Glanbia Plc, freeing up capital to support the growth agenda for the core parts of the business. We also note that Glanbia Plc will invest up to 50pc of the proceeds in a share buyback (circa 4pc)”.

The deal is subject to execution of legal contracts and receipt of all necessary shareholder approvals as well as any applicable regulatory approvals. It is expected to complete in the first half of next year.

In the 2020 financial year on a 100pc basis, Glanbia Ireland generated €1.9bn in revenue and a profit after tax of €60m.